Azerbaijani MP raises issue at PACE over FC Qarabag's failure to hold home matches in Aghdam

Strasbourg. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Qarabag is a club of Aghdam city. It competed in Champions League group stage. Unfortunately, Aghdam city, which the club belongs to, is still under occupation".

The Western Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), lawmaker Rovshan Rzayev said during discussions in the PACE winter session in Strasbourg, France.

R. Rzayev stated that however, Qarabag FC played in the UK, Spain and Italy in frames of the group stage, it cannot play in its native city Aghdam: "We hope Qarabag club will soon be able to invite foreign football clubs to its native city of Aghdam and play there".

Notably, Qarabag ended the Champions League group stage at the last position with 2 points, where competed with Chelsea, Atletico and Roma.