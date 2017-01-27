MoD: Using modern weapons by Azerbaijan Armed Forces will fully destruct Armenian army

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Another irresponsible and populist speech of the Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan does not surprise us.

The press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in response to request of Report News Agency.

The ministry said, representatives of the criminal military and political leadership of the enemy side have made such statements even before the April battles: "We all remember that after April battles, Serzh Sargsyan, who realized that staying Movses Hakobyan in Nagorno-Karabakh will lead to his physical destruction, had to quickly send him to Yerevan.

Armenian army, that hurt after a powerful strike, and the army leadership with such provocative speeches trying to reduce domestic, social and public pressure existing in the country.

However, Movses Hakobyan must understand that using the modern weapons by Azerbaijani Army will lead to fully destruction of Armenian army.