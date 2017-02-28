Azerbaijani MoD updates current situation news on frontline

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 145 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars, large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers (total 68 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygedzor villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Qazakh region and in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.