    Azerbaijani MoD: Our serviceman wounded in enemy provocation, martyred

    Soldier Ahmadov Elvin Suleyman rushed to military hospital, however died from injuries

    Baku. 28 February.REPORT.AZ/ Soldier Ahmadov Elvin Suleyman, who got injured in the battle clash as a result of provocation of the Armenian armed forces, was taken to a military hospital, however, died from injuries incompatible with life despite all emergency measures and efforts of physicians.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    Ministry of Defence offers condolences to relatives, loved ones of the martyr and wishes patience his family! 

