Azerbaijani MoD: Figures amid injured Armenian servicemen given by Kamovor Khachaturyan not true

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Figures related to injured servicemen in Armenian army given by chairman of medical department of Armenian armed forces Kamovor Khachaturyan absolutely don’t reflect reality”.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

“More than 320 enemy military servicemen were killed and 500 wounded only in April battles. Even some independent Armenian experts told in a roundabout way in their statements that numbers expressed by Azerbaijani side are much closer to reality”, the ministry added.

It was also noted that about 150 Armenian military servicemen injured in April battles are being treated at present in various medical institutions of Armenia and number of foreign countries: “Let’s note that Armenian troops lost more than 10 servicemen during January of current year”.