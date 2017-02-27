Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy suffered losses and forced to retreat

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces continue to take action in order to escalate the situation along the entire frontline.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Armenian side has once again tried to carry out provocation in the direction of Talish village. As a result of the vigilance of our military units located on frontline, the enemy’s attempts to approach to the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were strongly suppressed.

The enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not suffer any losses.