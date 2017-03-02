 Top
    Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy's sabotage group was liquidated

    'Our forces did not suffer any losses and fully control the operational situation', ministry says

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 2 in the midnight, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian armed forces once again attempted to attack the position of our troops in order to carry out another provocation in the Aghdere-Tartar section of the font.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    As a result of urgent measures, the enemy has suffered casualties and was forced to retreat.

    "Our forces did not suffer any losses and fully control the operational situation", ministry says.

