Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy resorted to another trick to conceal its failures

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to distract the attention of the Armenian society from the continuing incidents with criminal nature in the Armenian army, accompanied with heavy bodily injuries and fatalities, the enemy carries out planned provocations.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

One of such provocative actions is the periodic dissemination of false and untrue information about various cases allegedly occurred in the Azerbaijani Army, through false profiles created in social networks under the Azerbaijani name.

As a result of the relevant work, it became known that the facebook profile, acting under the name "Tofiq İbrahimov", which spreads false, slanderous and provocative information about the Azerbaijani Army, was created and being managed by the special services of Armenia. All cases described in this profile are fictitious, and persons with the indicated names and surnames are outside of the framework of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense declares that negative information about the Azerbaijani Army spread by the enemy in purposefully created in social networks profiles are provocative in nature and the future spreading of such information that does not reflect the realities is not ruled out.

Once again, we make a call for representatives of the mass media, users of social networks and the public to be extremely attentive, not to succumb to enemy provocations, as well as actively oppose such provocations of Armenia in the global Internet and media space.