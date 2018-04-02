Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy completely demoralized and its military strategy collapsed

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Undoubtedly, the tension on the front line from April 2 to 5, 2016, and the attempt of Armenia to commit the next military sabotage against Azerbaijan was preconcerted by the Armenian side."

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD), Colonel Vagif Daghahli told Report.

"While analyzing the causes and consequences of the events, we see that Armenia sought any opportunity to commit any sabotage on the line of confrontation of troops, even before that date.

At present, the enemy has been completely demoralized and its military-political strategy has collapsed. After those events, processes taking place in Armenia's military-political leadership revealed the problems and gaps in the administrative state of the “neighboring state”, including the military structure.

Today, the Azerbaijani Army continues to take all necessary measures to fulfill the combat tasks, keeps the frontline zone under operational control and ready to prevent any provocations.

In 2016 April clashes, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave the greatest value to the activity of the Azerbaijani Army. Supreme Commander said that "April battles have demonstrated the power of our state and our army, the unity, solidarity and patriotism of our people", spokesperson added.