Azerbaijani MoD: Documents issued by Armenia completely false and fictitious

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Recently, the websites controlled by Armenian Defense Ministry have been spreading lies and fraudulent news about the Azerbaijani Army”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

It was noted that by spreading such disinformation, the Armenian side is allegedly trying to prove itself to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

One of the points mentioned in the letter is an overwhelming exaggeration and increase in data on the losses of April 2016 battles.

This kind of fraud of the enemy is the next unsuccessful step in response to the facts about the negative situation in the Armenian army.

Azerbaijani MoD says, the information and documents disseminated are totally fake, fabricated, dissemination by the Azerbaijani press and discussion in social networks are absolutely unacceptable.

We are calling on not follow such propaganda because disinformation serves the interests of the enemy, the statement says.