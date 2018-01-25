 Top
    Azerbaijani MoD: Azerbaijani soldier comes in sight of Armenians everywhere and they scare

    Ministry: Azerbaijani army not suffered any losses

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The information spread by Armenian side for provocation purposes allegedly tension on the frontline and losses of the Azerbaijani side is groundless".

    The press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) told Report.

    "Armenians are so scared that Azerbaijani soldier comes in sight of them everywhere and they are afraid of it. Fully complying with the ceasefire regime, our army control every action of the enemy and our units have not suffered any losses", says statement. 

