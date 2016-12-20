 Top
    Azerbaijani MOD: Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijanis Armed Forces were fired from positions in the nameless hills in Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 29 times throughout the day.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shurabad, Jusifcanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Qarakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

