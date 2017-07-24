Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian servicemen damage civilian facilities in residential settlements

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has commented on recent news of Armenian media allegedly the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have fired Armenian villages located near the state border.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Such information spread by the Armenian government is aimed at deceiving various countries in the military alliance and involve in its disgusting adventure and justify provocations against the Azerbaijani civilians in the bordering villages: "We state that Kemerli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region of Azerbaijan as well as Kokhanebi, Aghbulag and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region were fired by firing points of Armenian armed forces in Berd and Noyemberyan regions using different caliber guns. As a result, civilian objects in the residential settlements, sown areas and private farms of the population were damaged. After immediate response measures by our units in order to prevent this provocation, firing points of the enemy were silenced in that direction. Armenian criminal military-political regime is fully responsible for the further aggravation of the situation and possible consequences".