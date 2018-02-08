Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian serviceman killed and two others seriously injured

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MoD) commented on the reports by Armenian media that Armenian soldier Hayk Kalantaryan has died as a result of a ceasefire violation.

In response to inquiry of Report News Agency, the ministry’s press service stated that the enemy's next provocative attempt against frontline positions of Azerbaijani Army in Fuzuli direction was prevented as a result of preventive measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces: "One serviceman of Armenian armed forces was killed and two servicemen were seriously injured. The enemy was forced to retreat.

Operational conditions on the frontline are under full control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces."