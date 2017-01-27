Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 15 times

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 15 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.