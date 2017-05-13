Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 140 times a day

© Report.az

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan district, Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills of Noyemberyan district, Chinari, Aygepar villages of Berg district, on nameless hills of Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa district, Fahrali, Gaymagli, Kamarli villages of Gazakh district, Agbulag, Kokhanabi, Alibayli villages of Tovuz district and on nameless hills of Gadabay district.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Agdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.