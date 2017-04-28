Armenia used the “Osa” surface-to-air missile system

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia continues to carry out provocations in order to once again escalate the situation in the frontline.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

On April 27 in the evening, the air defense units of Armenia launched a guided rocket from the “Osa” surface-to-air missile system in Khojavend-Fizuli direction of the front, which without hitting any targets, fell onto an empty section in the territory, which is under our control.

During the inspection of the territory, the head and other remains of the 9M33 rocket were found and seized.

The preliminary investigation concluded that the rockets that armed forces of Armenia have in use are outdated and unfit for use.