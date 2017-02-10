Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor criticizes Interpol

"None of 297 people wanted regarding Armenian crimes against Azerbaijan detained"

Baku. 10 February.REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan has been lasting since 1988. Massacres committed not only in Khojaly, but also in other regions of Azerbaijan. Newly-developed draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes" was reviewed at the Military Prosecutor's Office. We have several proposals to the draft. This envisages both edition and other issues".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said addressing the presentation ceremony of the draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes" in Milli Majlis.

He commented on the details of the draft law. He stressed importance of changes in the edition.

The Military Prosecutor noted that 297 people declared wanted in regard with the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, decision adopted on their arrest: "None of them has been detained yet. It is also a clear example of double standards. Interpol also demonstrates the same stand".