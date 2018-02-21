Azerbaijani MFA: We urge France not to follow disinformation and propaganda by Armenia

© Report

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Taking the opportunity, we urge our colleagues from the French Foreign Ministry not to follow disinformation and propaganda of Armenia and Armenian lobby circles.

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

Commenting on the recent statement by the French Foreign Ministry on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hajiyev stressed that France, which has been involved with the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for more than 25 years with other co-chairing countries in the OSCE Minsk Group, also knows very well that the main reason for the tension in the region is the use of force by Armenia continuing the military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories. In the event of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, France and other co-chairs must be seriously concerned by the fact that Armenia has destroyed material and cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan.

One of the most serious concerns in this regard is the fact that the French regions have been making illicit relationships with the so-called regime and that the representatives of the so-called regime are coming to France and propagandize by violating the requirements of the Schengen visa regulations.

We also believe that quoting terrorist Monte Melkonian, who killed French citizens as a hero in a congratulatory letter of the Armenian president to illegal regime in the occupied Karabakh, should be a serious concern for France.