Azerbaijani MFA: We call on international community to increase efforts to suspend Metsamor NPP

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Metsamor nuclear power plant (NPP) is the only plant in the world operating on the basis of Chernobyl technology. Since its construction, no serious or fundamental repair work has been carried out at the plant. Metsamor NPP is located in a seismic zone with special activity.

Report informs, spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated in connection with the Chernobyl disaster remembrance day (International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day).

He noted that the resolution of the UN General Assembly No. A/RES/71/125 of December 8, 2016 declared April 26 the Day of remembrance of the Chernobyl disaster. The Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe that occurred on April 26, 1986, is one of the most terrible catastrophes in the history of mankind: "Despite the fact that more than 30 years have passed since the Chernobyl accident, its radioactive, humanitarian, ecological, socio-economic consequences still persist.

Over 7000 people from Azerbaijan participated in the elimination of the consequences of this catastrophe. In the period of Chernobyl disaster, Azerbaijan provided temporary residence to more than 7000 people directly affected by the accident, organized their provision, rehabilitation and treatment”.

H. Hajiyev noted that there are about 5000 Chernobyl invalids in Azerbaijan at present: "More than 2000 Chernobyl invalids have died over the past period. It is terrible that even the children of Chernobyl invalids in most cases suffer from the consequences and results of radiation.

On the basis of the social policy pursued by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the state takes care of Chernobyl invalids, and their social problems are constantly solved.

Expressing solidarity to directly affected by this tragedy citizens of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia on the occasion of the Chernobyl disaster, we would like to draw attention of the international community to the problems caused by the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, built in 1976 based on the technologies of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant."