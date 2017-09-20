Azerbaijani MFA: We investigate US Congressmen's illegal visit to occupied territories

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The Foreign Ministry is investigating the issue of illegal visit of US Congressmen Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

According to him, after the investigation, the necessary steps will be taken in relation to them: "These individuals, who introduce themselves as members of the US Congress, have been financed by the Armenian lobby of the United States for many years and Armenia and are fully dependent on the US Armenian lobby".