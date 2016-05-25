Azerbaijani MFA: 'No one surprises any longer that Armenia's MFA mixes illusion with a reality'

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Information on spreading 'statement' at the UN General Assembly and the Security Council by the so-called regime, established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, is a next fiction of Armenian MFA'.

Report was told by the spokesman of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

He said that no one surprises any longer that Armenia's Foreign Ministry mixes illusion and mythology with a reality: 'Actually, Armenia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations attempts to distribute such papers on behalf of the so-called regime by abusing its status and demonstrating disrespect to the UN system and member states. The UN system, which respects the environment, uses such kind of unnecessary papers as scrap paper'.