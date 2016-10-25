Azerbaijani MFA: Meeting of EU Special Representative with Karen Mirzoyan agreed with Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Meeting of the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber with Karen Mirzoyan in Yerevan was held as a meeting with the Armenian community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. This meeting has been agreed with the Azerbaijani side in advance."

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev told Report commenting on the meeting of Karen Mirzoyan with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber in Yerevan.

H.Hajiyev noted that Herbert Salber will also meet with the representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during his Baku visit: "We have no doubt that one day the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno Karabakh will again live together in this region of Azerbaijan in peace and with dignity. Therefore, continuation of the efforts towards peace, reconciliation and co-existence of the two communities of Nagorno Karabakh are of great importance. We consider these issues of special attention as important aspects of entire reconciliation process".