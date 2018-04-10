Azerbaijani MFA discloses reason of non-inclusion of Yemeni blogger's name in travel-black list

© Report

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Yemeni citizen, blogger Nada Ahmed Ali Al-Nahdi, appealing with a letter asked not to include her name into the list of foreigners illegally traveled to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan Republic”.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In her letter, N.Al-Nahdi stated her respect for territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as sovereignty and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The appeal of N. Al-Nahdi was considered accordingly and a decision has been taken not to include her name in the travel-black list of Azerbaijan.