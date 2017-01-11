 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani MFA comments on visit of Indonesian reporter to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

    Embassy to Jakarta will investigate issue

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the illegal visit of Indonesian reporter Famegi Putri to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev told Report, Azerbaijani Embassy to Jakarta will investigate the issue.

    Notably, earlier, some Armenian media spread information on visit of a Tempo reporter Famegi Putri to Armenia and occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as on preparing a report on the visit. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi