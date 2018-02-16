Azerbaijani MFA comments on report of US special services over resuming war in Karabakh

© Report

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia's use of force continues to be a major threat to the regional peace and security."

Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Commenting over views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict expressed in the report of the US special services, Hikmat Hajiyev said that Armenia had occupied Azerbaijani territories by military force, continued illegal actions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and tried to annex the territories, that’s why it’s speaking about peace in such conditions is an open-mindedness, irresponsibility and non-serious approach: "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries have repeatedly stated at the level of heads of states that the existing status quo is unacceptable and unstable. Armenian troops must be fully and unconditionally withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as it was stated in the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions, and military risk factor should be eliminated for achieving political solution to the conflict."

Notably, the US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, in the Senate's Intelligence Committee's traditional annual report "Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community" has stated that tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh region could lead to large-scale battles between Azerbaijan and Armenia.