Azerbaijani MFA comments on changing name of Nagorno-Karabakh by separatists

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ An attempt to rename the territories of Azerbaijan by separatist regime of Armenia in the framework of the so-called "Constitutional changes" into the "Artsakh Republic" is another example of dodging the essence of the issue and deceiving the international community.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said. He stressed that although constructive and concrete steps expected from Armenia after the presidents' meeting in Vienna and St. Petersburg, official Yerevan with such provocative actions tries to damage negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict. International community recognize Nagorno-Karabakh under this name and accept territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally borders.

Armenia's next game under the name of "Constitutional changes"once again shows that Armenia's plan is annexation of the Azerbaijani territories. Also, Yerevan takes part in talks frivolously and with imitation. By all means Armenia tries to avoid substantive negotiations and tries to trick the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in their recent efforts to change the status quo".