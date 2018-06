Azerbaijani MFA comments on meeting of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with Bako Sahakyan

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on a meeting of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Bako Sahakyan in Armenia.

Report informs, spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that meeting of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Bako Sahakyan is the nature of the meeting with Armenian community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region: 'During his visit to Azerbaijan, Steinmeier will meet with representatives of Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region. Also, he will get acquainted with the settlement built for the IDPs'.