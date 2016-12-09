Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discussed continuation of talks in 2017

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ A joint working dinner of Foreign Ministers of the Co-Chair countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on December 8 evening, at the invitation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs."

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Report.

According to him, French Foreign Minister has proposed to hold a 3+2 format meeting of foreign ministers before session in Hamburg: "Unfortunately, 3+2 format meeting of foreign ministers failed as a result of Armenia's destructive policy and avoidance of meetings."

During the dinner, views exchanged with the co-chairs on continuation of negotiation process for next year and the issues on the agenda."