Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia should grasp reality and end ostrich policy

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Apparently, substantial and intensive conduct of the negotiations by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs after the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva on October 16 seriously disturbs the Armenian side.

Always imitating talks and distracting attention from main target through technical-support issues, Edward Nalbandian still resorts to various pretexts and lies".

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Report, commenting on the speech of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian at a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

He noted that however, Armenian FM spoke about mediation mission of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, he continues ostrich policy in relation to the UN Security Council resolutions, which consist basis of the co-chairs mandate.

Armenian side must grasp reality and end ostrich policy. Everyone should know that Azerbaijan will fully ensure its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders and sovereignty".