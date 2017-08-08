Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia commits another provocation not learning lesson from its horrendous acts

© Report.az

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ “The responsibility for steps to be taken by Azerbaijan to prevent the provocations and attacks committed by Armenia fully falls on Armenia.

Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the situation on the contact line and Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

He noted that as a result of shelling civil facilities on the line of contact of the Armenian armed forces and across the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and targeting civilians on August 7, resident of Garalar village of Tovuz region, 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov was injured: “As a result of shelling Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region using mortars and grenade launchers by the Armenian armed forces, 51-year-old Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed; 52-year-old Sarvinaz Guliyeva was severely injured.

“Despite the fact that Armenia’s violence, especially targeting underage children and women, has been harshly condemned by the international community, Armenian has not learnt any lesson from it and committed another provocation on August 7 resulting in the wounding of 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The MFA official highlighted that targeting and killing civilians, including children, is the state terrorism policy pursued by the political-military leadership of Armenia.