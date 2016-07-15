Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry allows Ukrainian TV to film in the occupied territories

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ Ukraine's ICTV film crew has recently visited Azerbaijan and prepared a detailed and objective telecast on situation on the contact line of the troops, attacks committed by Armenian troops against civilian population of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He said that then ICTV film crew has officially appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked accreditation and permission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to film in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

H.Hajiyev stated that in accordance with the rules of accreditation of foreign media representatives, the appeal has been considered and ICTV film crew issued permission and accreditation to visit occupied Azerbaijani territories: 'Accreditation card, issued to the foreign media representatives by the MFA, is a legal document within the territories of Azerbaijan, including Khankendi, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar and other occupied territories'.

However, we are not satisfied with the essence of the telecast, made by ICTV channel on our occupied territories, the visit of the channel crew to Azerbaijan's occupied territories with respect for the laws of Azerbaijan and under relevant permission and accreditation card should be noted.