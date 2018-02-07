Azerbaijani MFA: After presidential elections, the sides will continue intensive talks

© Report

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "An agreement has been reached to continue intensive negotiations on the basis of existing ideas and proposals after the presidential elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs were received by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during their visit to Azerbaijan. "During the visit, specific discussions were held on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the basis of the views expressed in Krakow meeting.

"Azerbaijan, as an occupied and aggrieved country, supports efforts to resolve the conflict through substantial and logical negotiations. As the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have repeatedly stated at the level of heads of statse, the occupation-based status quo is unacceptable and unstable. Status quo must be changed. It is necessary to ensure the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993 by the UN Security Council", he added.