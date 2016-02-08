 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani hostages in Armenia will be able contact their families via Skype

    Situation of Azerbaijani hostages discussed in Geneva, Switzerland

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, kept in Armenia, will be able to make video calls to their families using Skype.

    Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committe on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (SCARIDP) Ali Hasanov told reporters.

    Deputy PM said several meetings have been held in Geneva, Switzerland and situation of Azerbaijani hostages discussed: 'During the meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, I have asked to help for direct contact of Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who are in hostage in Armenia, with their families using opportunities of modern communication. In coming days, Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev will be able to make live video calls via Skype.'

    A.Hasanov said however, Azerbaijani side has repeatedly wanted to change Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev with Armenian captives kept in Azerbaijan, Armenian has not agreed. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi