Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: We expect a new statement from OSCE

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs about the shelling of Alkhanli village in Fizuli region.

Report informs, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing.

According to him, in connection with the incident, representatives of Kasprzyk are conducting investigation from both sides: "We regard the OSCE statement as primary.The employees of the Kasprzyk's office are on site to investigate the matter. Armenian military knew to what consequences can firing settlement with mortars and large-caliber weapons cause. This was done deliberately. We are expecting a new statement from the OSCE", H. Hajiyev said.

Embassies of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and international organizations are instructed to convey the position of our country. We expect the position of international organizations.

Head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of the resolution of conflicts through substantive talks.

"Armenians are trying to create a tension through shooting",H. Hajiyev said.

On July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.

On July 5, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a joint statement calling on the parties to cease hostilities.

"The only responsible and humane way for parties to resolve this long-standing conflict is to return to the negotiating table," mediators stated.