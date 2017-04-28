Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Results of foreign ministers’ trilateral meeting will be reported to heads of states

© Report

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Results of trilateral negotiations at today’s Moscow meeting of foreign ministers will be reported to the heads of states."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev stated commenting on the meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow.

"On April 28, at the initiative and invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, 's Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers have held a trilateral meeting. The meeting has discussed in detail the substantive talks at the presidential level meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016," Azerbaijani MFA official said.