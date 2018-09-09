Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Nikol Pashinyan

Baku. 10 september. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian prime minister's statement in Moscow that he imagines Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as part of Armenia is utter disrespect to the norms and principles of international law, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and undermines the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Report informs that Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, has thus commented on the statement by Armenian Prime Minister in Moscow

"Thus, Armenia at the level of Prime Minister demonstrates that its real intentions are not the resolution of conflict through negotiations, but continuation of illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories. The Armenian leadership makes this incendiary statement intentionally or unintentionally in the capital of one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on the eve of upcoming ministerial-level meeting in New York with the mediation of co-chairs. Furthermore, this statement coincides with the forthcoming visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Azerbaijan next week.

Sooner it will be clear whether Armenian leadership is really interested in the settlement of the conflict through substantive negotiations, ensuring of lasting peace and stability in the region or continuation of two decades long war policy of previous Armenian authorities which consisted of warlords.

We would like to reiterate that Armenia and its leadership bear all responsibility for escalation of the situation with such incendiary statements."