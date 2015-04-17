Foreign Ministry comments on conducting military exercises in the occupied territories

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Regular provocative military exercises conducted by Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan serve to preserve the status quo and targeted increase tensions in the region". Report informs, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said today.

"The ongoing exercises conducting by Armenian armed forces are another expression of the use of force or force threat", said H. Hajiyev.

Besides, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, planning of so-called "parliamentary elections" on the occupied territories in May are an integral part of military and political provocations by Armenia, which harm the negotiation process to resolve the conflict.

"To change the unacceptable status quo, based on occupation and aggression, and the settlement of the conflict, which will lead to peace and stability in the region, initially Armenian armed forces must leave Azerbaijani territories", said H. Hajiyev.