​Azerbaijani MFA: Armenians try with all the forces to prevent sending investigation mission to Nagorno Karabakh

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We are seeing resettlement of Syrian Armenians on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the head of press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters Wednesday.

According to him, this is confirmed by high-ranking Armenian officials: "Totally, they report about 15,000-20,000 persons. Some of them are placed in Armenia, another part in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenians hide these facts...."

A spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also commented on possibility of sending the investigation mission to the Nagorno-Karabakh: "This issue is the subject of discussion, but Armenians are trying to interfere it all the forces, as previous missions proved illegal activities of Armenians on these territories, including illegal settlement on these lands. Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group as a mediator in the settlement of the conflict should take steps in this direction."