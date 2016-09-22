Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 71st session.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov of Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 71st session. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the summit.

At the meeting the discussion was around how to accelerate the peace process and to reach tangible results on the talks.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the recent provocations of Armenia, including the live fire trainings and drills in the occupied Aghdam region of Azerbaijan aimed at breaking the negotiation process.