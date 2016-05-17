Azerbaijani FM: "Meeting in Vienna is a good opportunity to begin substantial talks"

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I agree with the Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov’s assessment that yesterday’s meeting opens good opportunity to start the substantial talks on well-known step-by-step approach on conflict resolution."

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has stated.

"These talks must start as soon as possible and produce tangible results so awaited by people in the region and the international community", he said.