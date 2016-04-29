Azerbaijani Foreign Minister comments on Russia's activation in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has commented on Russia's activation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Report informs, Elmar Mammadyarov said at today's press conference that "to this day various opinions have been put forward, but it is early to say something on this matter."

"It is like an iceberg. Only the tip is visible, but no one knows what under the water. Nomination of proposals by Russia is also interesting for us. We are offered a phased solution to the conflict", Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.

According to him, in terms of security it is important that the troops were withdrawn back: "The Armenian troops must also withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories".

The minister recalled that in the 90's was agreed a ceasefire, but recent developments in the contact line of troops have shown that the actions of the Armenians this agreement remained undecided: "The Russian side and other co-chair countries have supported us in connection with these agreements. As you know, a new stage of the truce was agreed in Moscow. We also consider that the strengthening of truce is important."

E.Mammadyarov stated once again that, Azerbaijan supports peace talks, as well as will support a comprehensive agreement, but "results should be reached for this."

The Minister has stressed that the military solution of the conflict is impossible.