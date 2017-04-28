Azerbaijani Foreign Minister arrives in Moscow

© Report

Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov arrived in Moscow to attend the meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Russian bureau of Report informs, E. Mammadyarov has arrived in the Russian capital yesterday evening.

Today, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will take place in Moscow.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors.