​Azerbaijani FM: Unresolved conflicts are a major threat and challenge to the European continent

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Unresolved conflicts remain a major threat and challenge for the European continent."

Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.

He said that occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is a violation of international law, noting the non-constructive position of Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Armenia only imitates involvement in the process," - said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.