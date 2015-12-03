 Top
    ​Azerbaijani FM: Unresolved conflicts are a major threat and challenge to the European continent

    Armenia only imitates involvement in the process

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Unresolved conflicts remain a major threat and challenge for the European continent."

    Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.

    He said that occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is a violation of international law, noting the non-constructive position of Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    "Armenia only imitates involvement in the process," - said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

