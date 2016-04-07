Azerbaijani FM: The conflict should be solved as soon as possible

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "You can call the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as frozen or protracted, but it must be solved as soon as possible because people die there."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran in Baku.

"There are ideas that have already been proposed. Armenian Armed Forces must leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The war negatively affects both countries. It is clear that Armenia must leave the occupied territories, the same measures shall be carried out on ensuring the security and monitoring", said E.Mammadyarov.