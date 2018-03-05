Azerbaijani FM: Talks over Karabakh settlement will intensify after elections

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ After the elections, the negotiation process on the Karabakh settlement will be intensified.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the results of meetings with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita.

"On the instructions of the President and after the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow, we have decided to intensify the negotiation process after the elections”, Mammadyarov said.

He also noted that at the meeting he informed the Moroccan counterpart about the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.