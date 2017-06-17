Azerbaijani FM: Responsibility for escalation of situation entirely falls on Armenia

© Report

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesperson of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign AffairsHikmat Hajiyev commented on escalation of the situation in the frontline.

MFA Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said to Report that, in the eve of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs visit to Azerbaijan the armed forces of Armenia, as reported by the MOD Azerbaijan, resorted to intensive violation of cease fire by using heavy weapons and perpetuation of provocations. The armed forces of Azerbaijan sustained causality in thwarting the provocations of Armenia.

The chronicle of events since June 15 evidently has demonstrated that the instigator of ceasefire violations and perpetration of provocations is Armenia. Thereby, consistent mythic propaganda of Armenia on alleged violation of ceasefire by other party completely shatters.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must take note that the escalation of the situation by Armenia followed their visit to the region, including the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia, by escalating the situation in the front in a deliberate manner, pursues the goal of undermining the resolution of conflict via substantive negotiations and maintaining the status quo of occupation.

“The main reason of violation of ceasefire is the presence of armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The norms and principles of international law, the relevant resolutions of the UN SC, the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the current proposals on the negotiation table demand withdrawal of Armenia’s troops from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan operating in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan in the face of aggression of Armenia provide defence of Azerbaijan’s territories and security of civilians especially those living along the line of contact.

The responsibility for escalation of the situation entirely falls on Armenia”.