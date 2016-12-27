Azerbaijani FM: No institution can claim for monopoly role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, by using the platforms of all relevant international organizations of which it is a member, brings the realities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the attention of the international community.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told in his interview with AZERTAC highlighting the results of 2016.

"The issues such as the situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the protracted conflicts in the GUAM area are being kept on the agenda of the 71st session of U.N. General Assembly. On this basis, using the tribune of U.N. General Assembly, Azerbaijan brings up various aspects of the conflict on the agenda of GA and makes it open for discussion. Along the U.N. system, we are carrying out active work with other international organizations, as well.

The 13th session of the Islamic Summit Conference held in Istanbul with the participation of the head of our state on April 10-15, 2016 saw the adoption of a number of decisions in line with the interests of our country.

The principal stance of OIC member states on the condemnation of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan is reiterated in the relevant 16th and 17th paragraphs of the communiqué unilaterally adopted by the heads of state and government of the member countries in Istanbul summit. The adherence of Armenia to the resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) of U.N. Security Council and immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of its armed forces from the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and other adjacent regions of Azerbaijan was also demanded. Besides, in the final communiqué the continuous attacks of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, escalating the situation in the frontline in April of this year and consequently inflicting damages to the civilians, social and economic infrastructure and other objects are firmly condemned."

"Establishment of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the important decisions as a result of the summit. The above mentioned Contact Group consists of Turkey, Kingdom of Morocco, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malaysia, Islamic Republic of Gambia and Republic of Djibouti. Taken with the principle of geographical representation, all regions within the OIC are represented in this Group. The first meeting of the Contact Group was held with the chairmanship of OIC General Secretary on the sidelines of 71st session of U.N. General Assembly held in New York in September of this year.

In the 24th paragraph of the Final Communiqué adopted by member states at the level of heads of state and government in NATO summit held in Warsaw on July 8-9, they reiterated their devotion to the support of territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan. They expressed their support for the settlement of the conflicts existing in South Caucasus based on only these principles and norms of international law, U.N. Charter and Helsinki Final Act. In the previous summit meetings of NATO the similar position by NATO Member States have also been expressed.

In the final document of the 17th Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement held in Margarita island of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on September 13-18, the heads of state and government expressed their regret that despite the resolutions (822, 853, 874, 884) adopted by U.N. Security Council, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been settled yet and it remains the main threat for the regional peace and security and they urged resolution of this conflict on the basis of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

"The report named “Illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan” prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was circulated as a document of the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council under the agenda item “The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan” and other relevant agenda items within the 70th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The report entitled “Illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan” presented in March of this year was prepared on the basis of information gathered from Armenian open sources. In the report, sufficient and convincing evidence testifying to the continued illegal activities by Armenia in the occupied territories, in total disregard of international law, such as implantation of settlers, depredatory exploitation and pillage of and illicit trade in private and state-owned facilities, assets, natural resources and other forms of wealth was reflected.

The decisions and resolutions adopted on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within international organizations during the year further strengthens the just position of Azerbaijan and the political and legal basis of the resolution of the conflict. The known resolutions of the UN Security Council and numerous decisions, resolutions and statements of other international organizations are the reflection of the firm stance of international community on the settlement of the conflict.

No institution can claim for the role of monopoly in the settlement process of the conflict. The policy to bring the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on agenda within all relevant international organizations will be continued until the results of Armenia's aggression and occupation against our country are eliminated and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders are ensured."