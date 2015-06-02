​Azerbaijani FM: Necessary to take measures to enforce Armenia to peace

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its readiness to begin work on a comprehensive peace agreement. We believe that in order to achieve progress in the settlement of this conflict, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, in their peacekeeping mission must take measures to enforce Armenia to peace."

Report informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview to the Russian newspaper "Nezavisimaya Gazeta".

The Minister stressed that it cannot get the ball rolling, as Armenia has ignored calls of the OSCE Minsk Group to begin work on a comprehensive peace agreement.

"Armenia violates the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter, it showed military aggression against Azerbaijan. As a result, as I said earlier, about 20% of the Azerbaijani territories is under occupation, more than one million Azerbaijanis were subjected to brutal and bloody ethnic cleansing. Moreover, violating all existing legal norms, Armenian armed forces conduct military exercises, which are attended by high executives of Yerevan "- Mammadyarov said, adding that these steps and negative elements can impede the progress of negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to the minister, last year was quite intense on the part of the negotiation process at the level of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also noted the active participation of the OSCE Minsk Group in the process.