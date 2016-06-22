​Azerbaijani MFA: 'Nalbandyan, remaining faithful to his tradition, makes contradictory statements'

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, remaining faithful to his tradition, performs with unhelpful and contradictory statements."

Report informs, it was stated by the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan.

According to him, statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister contradict the logic and essence of the current negotiations.

“Despite he must act in compliance with the logic and essence of the current negotiations, he is still trying to perpetuate the status quo. And this contradicts the position of the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, who have repeatedly stated that the status quo is unacceptable and unsustainable."

"The Azerbaijani side remains committed to substantive talks, and welcomes the results of the meeting at the presidential level, which was held in a constructive way in St. Petersburg," Hikmat Hajiyev added.